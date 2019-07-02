

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a young girl has been found safe, but the search for a missing man is still underway in Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park.

Annapolis District RCMP received a report shortly after 6 p.m. Monday that a nine-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man had failed to return home after a three-day canoeing and camping trip.

Police say they were prepared for the trip and had sufficient camping equipment and provisions.

The pair left Milford House on Friday. They planned to paddle the Mersey River, arriving at Jake’s Landing in Kejimkujik National Park on Sunday.

Search crews have been scouring the ground, shoreline, and air since they were reported missing Monday evening.

RCMP officers, Parks Canada staff, volunteer Ground Search and Rescue crews, and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are all involved in the search. A command post has been set up inside Kejimkujik National Park.

Searchers found the canoe abandoned along the route, as well as two campsites.

The girl was found safe shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say she wasn’t injured.

Crews are still looking for Bradley Hall, who remains missing.

Hall is described as an Indigenous man with grey, medium-length hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes.

Police say Hall and the girl were in a red, 15-foot-long canoe with “Mad River Canoe” on the side. They also had a large blue, teal and beige tent.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to contact the RCMP and assist in the search effort.