Girl injured in accident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the accident on Woodlawn Road just before 3 p.m.

During the incident, police say the girl was injured. She has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

The Sackville RCMP is currently investigating.

Woodlawn Road is closed and a detour is in place.