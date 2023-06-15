Girl sexually assaulted in Halifax Walmart: police

Police say a girl was sexually assaulted in a Halifax Walmart last weekend.

Halifax Regional Police allege the assault happened at the Walmart on Chain Lake Drive around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say a man touched a girl he didn’t know in a sexual manner before fleeing the store.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s to 40s, about six-feet tall with a medium build and a scruffy beard.

He was reportedly wearing a ball cap, dark pants and a gray t-shirt/hoodie at the time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video from the area, to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

