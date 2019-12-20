GLACE BAY, N.S. -- To say it's the hottest ticket in town might be the understatement of the year.

Everyone wants a piece of a big 50-50 draw coming-up in Glace Bay this Sunday -- and why not? The prize might top $150,000.

With just days to go before the big draw, businesses selling Glace Bay Minor Hockey tickets can barely keep up with demand.

"The tickets are in very high demand," said store manager Joanne Dixon. "We sold out yesterday and had to rush to get some down here, so we're doing pretty good with them."

The tickets are not only popular locally, but calls are coming in across the country.

Glace Bay Minor Hockey president James Edwards says there has never been so much hype around the association's Christmas draw.

"Just yesterday (Thursday), as a matter of fact, we dispersed over 50,000 tickets," Edwards said.

Edwards estimates this weekend's jackpot will be worth more than $150,000 and some people are already dreaming of what they would do if they won.

"It would take care of my mortgage, my truck payment, everything," said Terry Eagles. "I'd be very happy."

The largest jackpot in the history of the draw was in 2013, when a Frank Pickup from Dominion, N.S. claimed more than $144,000.

"It was very busy then, too, and there was a lot of hype, but no question just judging by the number of tickets we have out in circulation, there's more hype this year for sure," Edwards said.

The money from the tickets is used to keep the cost of playing hockey down. Most of the kids registered in minor hockey play for free.

Back at the store, Dixon says the tickets are even generating business, because they bring people in.

"I hope somebody wins it that needs it and good luck to everyone," Dixon said.

The draw takes place Sunday at 3 p.m.