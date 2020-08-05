HALIFAX -- A 45-year-old Glace Bay man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charges, after Cape Breton Regional Police searched his Shaft Street residence Tuesday evening.

Officers executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, seizing drugs including cocaine, ritalin, buprenorphine and hydromorphone, other drug paraphernalia, and weapons including a firearm and ammunition.

Several individuals were inside the residence and after further investigation on the scene, officers arrested the one male.

Brian Augustine Deruelle is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession of drugs, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, careless use of a firearm and breaches of previous court-ordered release conditions.

Deruelle is expected to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Wednesday.