Police in Ontario are investigating the death of a Cape Breton native who was gunned down inside his own home.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a 911 call at the home on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener, Ont., around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police found the body of 45-year-old Shawn Yorke inside. Yorke is originally from Glace Bay, N.S.

Police say Yorke died as a result of a gunshot wound and they believe he was targeted.

“At this point our investigators are continuing to investigate and determine who may have been inside the residence as well and looking to speak with those individuals,” said Insp. Mike Haffner of the Water Regional Police Service.

There is no word on arrests at this time.