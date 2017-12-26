

CTV Atlantic





A minor hockey team in Glace Bay is hoping that spreading kindness and good cheer in their community will lead them to success both on and off the ice again this season.

The Glace Bay Peewee A Miners are vying for their second-straight Good Deeds Cup. The team won the title last year after surprising residents at this Glace Bay Nursing Home with cupcakes and spending hours listening and telling stories with the seniors.

This year, the Miners delivered more than 200 bags of clothing to a food bank in Sydney.

“They realize and recognize the importance of giving back,” says parent Alanna MacQueen. “We have a lot of great little hockey players on our team but they probably won't go to the NHL, however, they are going to be growing up in our community and this is a great way to realize their good fortunes and give back any way they can.”

The Miners also served Christmas dinner at the local food bank on Christmas Eve. Team member Ty Oliver says taking home the Good Deeds Cup is at the back of their mind.

“It's not even so much about winning. It's about giving back to the community and making lots of people happy over the holidays,” says player Ty Oliver

Head coach Kenzie Wadden says after last year’s experience, going for a second Good Deeds Cup wasn’t something he wanted to pass on.

“It taught the kids a lot of life lessons about working together and the amount of community support we have all around Glace Bay. All of that was an unbelievable experience,” says Wadden.

The Miners beat out 13 other entries from teams across the country to win the title, with the public voting to decide a winner. Players say after the support they received last year, they just couldn't stop giving.

“You’re not just doing it a good thing for a prize, you're doing it for your community,” says player Ellie Bresson.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.