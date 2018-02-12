

Nova Scotia's Black Educators Association is slamming the recent report by Avis Glaze and the decision to abolish elected school boards.

The association says the elimination of all English school boards silences the basic voting rights and freedoms of African Nova Scotians.

The association says it was “snubbed, blatantly ignored by Glaze.”

But in her report, Glaze lists the association among the groups she consulted with late this fall, saying they were among several groups that “provided insights and advice on the unique experiences of both African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaq educators and learners in the province.”

An official with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says Glaze met with a representative of the Black Educators Association on Oct. 31.

