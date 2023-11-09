Global air temperatures for Oct. 2023 warmest on record; top 5 warmest for parts of Maritimes

A bulletin published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union says October 2023 was the warmest October on record, with a global average surface air temperature of 15.3 C.

A dataset map put out by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union looking at the global October air temperature anomaly.

The 15.3 C average exceeds the 30-year climate average (calculated from 1991 to 2020) by 0.85 C and the previous warmest October, which was in 2019, by 0.40 C. October 2007 was the last October that was found to have an average air temperature below the 30-year climate average.

The report is generated from international datasets of weather and climate observations, as well as a climate reanalysis model run by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

A reanalysis of global October air temperature anomaly from 1940 to 2023.

A report issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada found well above normal temperatures for all three Maritime provinces for October 2023.

The Bas-Caraquet and Woodstock areas of New Brunswick had their warmest October on record, with a large portion of western New Brunswick found to have been nearly four degrees warmer than the climate average for the month. The remainder of the Maritimes was analyzed as finishing with temperatures of one to three degrees above the October climate average. Most sites used for monitoring finished in the top five for warmest Octobers on record.

Average daily air temperatures for several sites across the Maritimes compared with climate normal for October.

October 26 to 28 in particular helped bump the monthly temperature average up as a warm southerly wind allowed high temperatures to reach into the 20s for parts of the region - far above what is typical for late October.

The same report found October precipitation to be near normal for most of the Maritimes. Parts of eastern Nova Scotia finished above average, including areas of Cape Breton. Sydney had 240.9 mm of precipitation on the month, good for 169 per cent of the climate average for October at that site.

Sea surface temperatures in the surrounding ocean waters of the Maritimes also finished above average. The western area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and waters of the Bay of Chaleur were particularly warm exceeding long-term averages by 4 to 5 C.