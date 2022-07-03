Goat therapy farm in N.B. adds strawberry u-pick to list of services

A small farm in Burtts Corner, N.B., is combining its therapeutic services with a new strawberry u-pick.

Arthie Bala wanted to turn her family's farm, which is about 30 minutes outside of Fredericton, into a community space.

Last summer, she planted the seeds for Dancing Goat Therapy Farm as a registered psychotherapist where she now offers animal therapy, along with a long list of therapy services.

"It has been a very fulfilling and amazing experience,” Bala said. “Offering the nature, horticulture, and animals in a psychotherapy setting, usually we would meet clients one-on-one in an office setting. Here, we're meeting clients outdoors. The therapy takes place by either walk-and-talk or the client is surrounded and supported by animals."

Bala's clients on the farm are mainly children.

"We see how easy it is for a child to open up and talk about their emotions, because they know the animals are not judgemental, they can just be themselves in front of an animal," she said.

"I like coming at the farm to see all the animals and when I come see the animals, I experience a relief of anxiety,” said her young client Jacob Poirer.

Bala and her husband have even extended the farmland for others to make use of it.

"New immigrants from Brazil and they farm on an acre of land, we have another couple from Ontario who are living 'van life.' They're farming, they're trying to build a sustainable life,” Bala said.

This week, Bala's farm even has a strawberry u-pick open.

"I think it's awesome, it's a great addition to our community,” said Brian Upton who was picking strawberries on Sunday.

“Because we live on Keswick Ridge, which is only 10 minutes away from here and it's nice to not have to run into town, especially with the high prices of gas."