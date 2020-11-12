HALIFAX -- The man known in New Brunswick motorsports circles as the "godfather of Maritime motorsports" has died.

Ernie McLean died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

McLean was the founder and long-time president of the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame in Petitcodiac, N.B.

According to a news release from the MMHF, McLean enjoyed an illustrious lifelong career in motorsports, being involved in the Maritime motorsports community for six decades.

“His accomplishments were many and included building and, together with his wife Winona, operating River Glade Speedway from 1964 until 1994. He was instrumental in forming the MASCAR Tour in the 80s and in 1984 he was named the Canadian Promoter of the Year. In 2000, his contributions to Canadian motorsports were formally recognized when he was inducted to the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame and in 2010 he and Winona were inducted together into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame,” says the MMHF.

McLean is survived by his wife Winona, daughters Angie (Nicholson) and Teresa (Taylor-Hoxie), sons Gary and Billy, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.