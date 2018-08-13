

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Online fundraising site GoFundMe says it is reviewing campaigns for victims of last week's deadly shooting in Fredericton after the city's police department said the families of two officers killed had not sanctioned them.

Spokeswoman Rachel Hollis says no money raised will be distributed until a plan for who gets the funds is established.

So far, she says, there are two verified campaigns related to Friday's shooting at an apartment complex in Fredericton that killed Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud along with Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns.

One campaign, for all of the victims' families involved, is called the "Fredericton Shooting - Family Fund" and the other is for Robichaud's family specifically.

Fredericton police said in a tweet that neither the families of Costello and Burns or the force have sanctioned any fundraisers on the website.

They say details about official fundraisers in the officers' names will be publicized later. The force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.