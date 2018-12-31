

CTV Atlantic





An upcoming trip to Toronto is bringing mixed emotions for a Truro-area woman and her family.

The 57-year-old will undergo a double lung transplant in the New Year, and while the news comes as a blessing -- the family doesn't know where it will get the funds to finance the trip.

Cindi MacPhee isn't sleeping well these days because she's anxious about what's coming in the weeks ahead when she and her husband move to Toronto.

“I have to do what I have to do, you know,” MacPhee said. “I have family, kids, grandkids, my husband. I have a lot to live for; I'm a fighter.”

But for now, it's funds Cindi is fighting for. Picking up and moving to Toronto temporarily doesn't come cheap.

She and her husband will need a place to stay, food to eat, and medical prescriptions.

They'll also have to keep paying on their mortgage here at home, but neither one of them can work.

Cindi's husband has recently been diagnosed with kidney cancer - and their insurance has run out.

MacPhee says she doesn't know how they're going to do it.

“The doctors here are going to work with him so that he can have his operation up there too, so we're going to be both of us, at the same time, sort of taking care of each other, but its 37 years together and we can get another 37.”

MacPhee’s daughter Cynthia Milligan says her mom needs to be in Toronto by Jan. 16.

“That's when she'll start undergoing the testing to make sure that her body is, and will be, good for the double lung transplant,” Milligan said.

There's a chance the MacPhees could be in Toronto for two years, but Cindi says most patients been able to return home within a year.

Her daughter has been organizing fundraisers and a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial burden.

“The community has been very good. I went around for about a week-and-a-half and I got donations from people in the community for the auction that we had,” said Milligan.

So far, they have risen over $3,000.

That’s a generous amount in a short period of time, but the family is concerned that won't get them very far.

“With the rebate for transplant patients, a motel is $245 a night, so we really don't want to have to do that, you know, while we're waiting for an apartment,” MacPhee said.

Cindi says she’s hoping for a smooth transition to Toronto.

But with the clock ticking, her fear for funds is taking a toll on her time with loved ones here at home.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.