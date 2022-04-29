Going for 20: Mattea Roach wins 19th consecutive 'Jeopardy!' game Friday night

Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 19th game Friday night. She's now tied for fifth place for most consecutive games won on the show.

Roach took an additional $22,001, which grew her total earnings to US$460,184.

She faced off against Julian Glander, an animator from Pittsburg, P.A., and Terri Huggins, an associate director of admissions from N.Y.

In an interview with CTV News, Roach made sure to let all her Maritime supporters know she isn't intentionally leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

"I'm not making it a nail biter on purpose. I would prefer to be wiping the floor with everybody every night but that's just not how that goes. I'm just not always that good. Sometimes the boards are not in my favour. Sometimes the other players are just really, really strong," she said.

According to the "Jeopardy!" daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 36 times and was successful 26 times, for a success rate of 72 per cent.

She had 25 correct responses, for a correct rate of 89 per cent in regular play.

As she goes for her 20th win Monday night, her debate coach says she thinks Roach has potential to beat "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings' record, which sits at 74 consecutive wins and US$2,520,700.

"She thinks I'm going to beat Ken's record? That's a big vote of confidence, because if you look at Ken's game he was also winning a lot more than I've been," Roach said.

Throughout Roach's 19 appearances on the show, she has answered 92 per cent of questions correctly.

Roach, who is originally from Halifax but now lives in Toronto, first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

Roach will attempt her 20th win Monday night.