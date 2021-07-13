HALIFAX -- A legal fireworks display Sunday night in Bedford ended with the fire department being called, as some question whether or not these types of displays are necessary.

It has been a while since anyone has seen a large fireworks display in the Halifax area, but that’s just what people got Sunday night at the legendary Chickenburger diner in Bedford.

”They were a celebration of our 81st anniversary and then we also have our grand opening for the Chicken Little Café,” says Rose Macdonald, the Chickenburger’s food and beverage director

An approved 10 minute firework show at the famous diner drew a large crowd, a result of decreasing COVID-19 cases and looser restrictions.

“There was a lot of people around in a lot of different areas, which was great because, they were over at the mall and everybody could social distance really well”, says manager Amanda Stirling.

The pyrotechnics were shot from the roof of the Chickenburger as well as the building across the street. The show also resulted in the fire department being called.

“Smoke did get down into the elevator shaft, although the air adding units were shut off,” says Roy Hollett, Deptuty Chief of the Halifax Fire Department.

There were also some complaints in the community that not everyone enjoyed the show.

”They met all the requirements, and I know there are complaints I’ve seen through email, people complaining about them but right now the bylaw does permit that to happen and they’re following the rules that the city has in place,” explains Deputy Chief Hollett.

Hollett says not all fireworks displays are legal. While people are free to buy fireworks whenever they want, they can only be used certain times of the year.

Pyrotechnic displays have come under scrutiny over the last while because of their effect on some animals.

“It is important that we stop and look at the harm that were causing,” says wildlife expert Hope Swinimer. “I know some people are trying laser shows, and there may be problems with that too but it does sound a little bit less harmful to your natural world into the environment.”

Swinimer says the sound of fireworks can actually damage the hearing of some animals and the fumes can be toxic to birds.

Halifax city councillors recently voted against a motion to switch to "silent fireworks" used during municipal displays.

The staff report said Halifax should continue making every effort to provide advance warning of public fireworks displays. And it recommended requiring all grant applications for fireworks shows to include proof of notification to the community.

"Staff understand that it is not the major fireworks events (holidays, traditions) that may cause trauma," the report said, specifically pointing to those coping with post-traumatic stress disorder and autism spectrum disorder. "Instead, it is primarily the unplanned, surprise displays that happen outside of the major holidays and often held in neighbourhoods without advance notice that (trigger) anxiety, panic attacks or a flashback scenario for combat veterans who suffer with PTSD."

The report was prepared in response to complaints received after the 2018 Canada Day fireworks display in Bedford, N.S., which is part of the Halifax region. At that time, a resident complained the show sounded like "bombs going off." The complainant also suggested the noise could have a negative impact on local wildlife, pets and those suffering from anxiety and PTSD.