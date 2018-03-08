

A 28-year-old father of a young girl has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Michael Doyle died on the way to hospital.

“The single vehicle was heading in a westerly direction on School Street. It's believed at the time speed is a contributing factor to the collision. The vehicle spun out of control and struck a utility pole,” says Sgt. Joe Farrell of Cape Breton Regional Police.

Friends of Doyle say he was kind to everyone he knew.

“It's never easy when you wake up and you see somebody's face posted all over Facebook, who you grew up with your whole life and was one of your closest friends growing up,” says Ellenna Ratchford.

“I'm still in complete shock. I can't believe that happened to him. He's gone way too soon.”

Robert Timmons lives beside where the crash occurred. He says he heard a loud bang, looked out the window and noticed this car badly damaged with the driver still inside.

“The whole back window was popped out of it. The front window was all messed. It was bad. Something I don't want to see again,” says Timmons. “Even if you don't know them and you see what happens, it's still hard.”

Police say members of their traffic safety unit are investigating and are currently awaiting results from an autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.