SYDNEY, N.S. -- The Good Food Bus is an affordable fresh food market that services communities in need throughout the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. When the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to put the brakes on the operation, they found a way to switch gears.

The organization created a new program called Good Food Packs, that sees grocery hampers delivered to people experiencing food insecurity and financial barriers as a result of shelter-at-home directives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We knew there was a need, but we didn't expect the numbers to be as big as they are. We started off thinking we would give 80 a week away and now we're doing 750 a week,” says Emma Jerrott, coordinator of Good Food Packs.

Jerrott has also been in the driver’s seat of the Good Food Bus for the past year.

“It's more than just the food, it's a community gathering. People look forward to coming and seeing their neighbours every day, while getting a great bag of produce a week. We're really looking forward to getting back on the road,” says Jerrott.

Debbie Madore is the dietitian for the Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education. When schools were closed as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Madore was concerned with how some children would cope without access to breakfast programs.

“We always knew that food security was an issue with many of our students and now with COVID-19 and job changes and losses, it's become an even bigger problem in some of our homes,” says Madore.

The way in which the food is delivered may have changed; however, what hasn’t changed is the response from those who receive it.

“We've done some surveys and some of the responses have been heartwarming. One gentleman say it was a piece of gold he received every week,” says Jerrott.