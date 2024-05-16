Good Grief: New locally made comedy series combines loss and laughter

A locally made comedy series focusing on a bereavement group just hit an international platform.

Canadian award-winning actor Katerina Bakolias is the co-creator and co-lead in "Good Grief."

Her character's name is Quinn – who is the self-appointed leader in the Weeping Widows grief group.

"It's about a widows' bereavement group who lose their meeting space and their newest member offers to host them in her drag bar," said Bakolias.

"So it's about these two communities that on paper... don't really seem like they would fit together and then they discover some friendships and support in an unlikely place."

Bakolias says her co-creator Amy Trefry, along with the director of the series, created the show's concept during the COVID-19 pandemic when grief and death seemed to be everywhere.

"I know it doesn't sound like it's a comedy when I'm talking about a grief group and people talking about death, but it is a comedy because I think in those moments of hardship and tragedy, the human experience is kind of equal parts, tragedy and comedy, and that's how you get through it," she explained.

Bakolias hopes the show will make people feel seen, heard and appreciated not just by their own community, but by others too.

"We're under no illusions about the Queer community being, one – super prevalent in our story as Amy and I are both Queer, and that community is constantly under attack and experiences a very different kind of grief," she said.

"So, hopefully people will watch it and just be reminded how important it is to support one another."

"Good Grief" can be streamed on Bell Fibe TV1, and it's now available internationally on TV.