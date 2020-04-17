HALIFAX -- Nova Scotian rapper Classified released a new song Friday, featuring singer-songwriter Breagh MacKinnon and Owen O’Sound Lee.

‘Good News’ is the second track to be released from Classified’s upcoming EP.

“This was actually supposed to come out about a month ago. We made the song back in November, before all this (the COVID-19 pandemic) was going on,” says Classified.

Classified says he wanted to share some feel good music with his fans.

“I thought the world was dwelling on so much bad stuff, it’s kind of just what seems to make the world turn these days. So the song is just about, you know, when bad things happen there is still good things that happen.”

Along with the new song, Classified is also debuting a challenge.

“This is something we had planned out a few months ago, but now more than ever I think it makes sense to do it,” he says.

“Like I said, with all the bad things happening I wanted to get people to share the good things that were happening… It’s about finding those moments, those good things you’re finding at these times, capturing it and sharing on your social. With every post people put up we’re going to donate money to Make A Wish.”

Classified hopes fans will use #goodnewschallenge, filling social media feeds with posts of positivity.

Classified will be live on Instagram and YouTube Friday at 7:30 p.m. to talk about his new song.