

CTV Atlantic





Some Good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing a woman who was trapped inside a submerged vehicle in the Saint John River.

The Oromocto Fire Department received a call about a vehicle that had left the road and went into the water in Maugerville, N.B. around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene, but when they arrived, they discovered that some Good Samaritans had already waded into the river, pulled the woman out of the SUV, and brought her to shore.

Members of the fire department then used rescue equipment to get her over the embankment.

Oromocto Fire Chief Jody Price says the woman appeared to have symptoms related to hypothermia. She was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters hooked a cable to the SUV and a towing company pulled it from the river.