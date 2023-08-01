Good viewing for the full supermoon in the Maritimes tonight

Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises on the night sky in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises on the night sky in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island