Good viewing for the full supermoon in the Maritimes tonight

A mix of sun and cloud along with some spotty showers will run through Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening.

The cloud and showers are a result of daytime heating and some cooler air aloft. As the region begins to lose heat as the sun goes down, both the cloud and the showers will clear.

This should leave the Maritimes with a mainly clear sky late evening and overnight. Good night sky viewing conditions.

Some objects of interest in the night sky.

The full supermoon will rise above the southeastern horizon after 9 p.m. and set in the southwest just before sunrise Wednesday morning. A supermoon is a full moon occurring when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

The bright planet of Saturn can be spotted on Saturday trailing just to the left of the moon Tuesday night. For earlier risers, the planet Jupiter can be spotted high above the southeastern horizon before sunrise Wednesday.

The current active meteor shower is the Perseid meteor shower. The Persieds are expected to peak on Aug. 12 to 13 this year. The radiant point for that meteor shower is near the constellation Perseus which is currently rising high in the northeast sky after midnight.

Can’t catch the supermoon tonight? Not to worry. There is a second supermoon this month occurring on Aug. 31. Since that will be the second full moon this month it also qualifies as a blue moon.