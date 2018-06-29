

CTV Atlantic





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for Goodleaf brand Daikon Radish microgreens, due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall warning covers Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I.

The CFIA says the recall applies to 75g sized packages of Daikon Radish microgreens with the best before date of June 30th.

According to CFIA, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the CFIA recall warning stated. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."

The product should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased.