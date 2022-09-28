Gourd-geous: Peep this pumpkin pied-a-terre

You may have heard the fable of homes made from straw, sticks and bricks, but one house in Keswick Ridge, N.B., is straight out of a children’s storybook.

It’s made of pumpkins.

"My son Glen has been growing pumpkins for the last seven or eight years,” said David Coburn, co-owner of Coburn Farm.

“He started, about five years ago, building straw bale creatures for displays to help bring people in, and it just keep growing every year. He's added different varieties of pumpkin and squash,” Coburn said.

David's son Glen, who runs the farm with his father and brother, has been making displays for fall for about five years, but this year's tops the rest.

It took about 40 hours of welding to create the frame of the house and more than 500 pumpkins of all sizes.

"All those colours and the sizes of the pumpkin and squash to it, you can't beat that - it's a work of art,” Coburn said.

The pumpkin pied-a-terre is a hit for people looking for the perfect fall photo.

"The Coburns out-do themselves every year, but this year, it's just above and beyond,” said Ann Arbeau, who was visiting the farm with her kids.

"I'm just drawn to anything unique and different,” said Coreen Hildebrand, a travel blogger visiting the farm. “I love coming out here in the fall. I recently saw on social media this little barn and I thought, ‘It's going to be perfect! I need to come out and get some pictures,’” Hildebrand said.

They still have hay bale animals to put together in the coming days, but it's all in a day's work for the farm.

"We've got 35,000 chickens here, so a chicken was his first creation,” Coburn said. “The chicken's yet to come this fall. We don't have the time to put everything out all at once.”

There’s a hay bale pig too.

"The display keeps changing and it's never quite the same,” Coburn said. “The truck appeared last year and so the truck will be around for a few years, and there's a lot of fall family pictures taken here with the pumpkin display,” he said.

The pumpkin house will be here at Coburn Farm until the end of October for Halloween.