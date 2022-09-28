Gourd-geous: Peep this pumpkin pied-a-terre

5 things to know for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to build better infrastructure in Fiona's wake, satellite images capture the dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline, and Ukraine's president lashes out after Russia's "sham referendums." Here's what you need to know to start your day.

