Gourd-geous: Peep this pumpkin pied-a-terre
You may have heard the fable of homes made from straw, sticks and bricks, but one house in Keswick Ridge, N.B., is straight out of a children’s storybook.
It’s made of pumpkins.
"My son Glen has been growing pumpkins for the last seven or eight years,” said David Coburn, co-owner of Coburn Farm.
“He started, about five years ago, building straw bale creatures for displays to help bring people in, and it just keep growing every year. He's added different varieties of pumpkin and squash,” Coburn said.
David's son Glen, who runs the farm with his father and brother, has been making displays for fall for about five years, but this year's tops the rest.
It took about 40 hours of welding to create the frame of the house and more than 500 pumpkins of all sizes.
"All those colours and the sizes of the pumpkin and squash to it, you can't beat that - it's a work of art,” Coburn said.
The pumpkin pied-a-terre is a hit for people looking for the perfect fall photo.
"The Coburns out-do themselves every year, but this year, it's just above and beyond,” said Ann Arbeau, who was visiting the farm with her kids.
"I'm just drawn to anything unique and different,” said Coreen Hildebrand, a travel blogger visiting the farm. “I love coming out here in the fall. I recently saw on social media this little barn and I thought, ‘It's going to be perfect! I need to come out and get some pictures,’” Hildebrand said.
They still have hay bale animals to put together in the coming days, but it's all in a day's work for the farm.
"We've got 35,000 chickens here, so a chicken was his first creation,” Coburn said. “The chicken's yet to come this fall. We don't have the time to put everything out all at once.”
There’s a hay bale pig too.
"The display keeps changing and it's never quite the same,” Coburn said. “The truck appeared last year and so the truck will be around for a few years, and there's a lot of fall family pictures taken here with the pumpkin display,” he said.
The pumpkin house will be here at Coburn Farm until the end of October for Halloween.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry
Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow's rule.
Entire island of Cuba without power after Hurricane Ian hammers grid
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane.
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
What to watch out for before buying an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For those looking to buy an orange shirt ahead of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their purchase is actually going towards supporting the cause.
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
DNA evidence shows ancient artificial islands in Scotland, Ireland were elite centres of power
Researchers in the U.K. say they've found DNA in sediments near artificial islands in Scotland and Ireland that date back to 4,000 BC, suggesting that these structures were once used by the elites in ancient times.
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to build better infrastructure in Fiona's wake, satellite images capture the dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline, and Ukraine's president lashes out after Russia's "sham referendums." Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Toronto
-
Ontario needs 15K more health-care workers to maintain current level of care, union says
Roughly 15,000 healthcare workers and 500 paramedics must be hired this year alone to maintain current patient care and service levels at hospitals across the GTA, says a union representing frontline healthcare workers.
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Are you getting double charged on your PRESTO card? Here's why
Metrolinx is warning PRESTO card users they could be charged twice if they aren't careful.
Calgary
-
'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor
A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.
-
Calgary Board of Education looks to parents for opinions on modified school calendar
The Calgary Board of Education has already hinted that it's thinking of switching schools operating on a modified calendar to a traditional one next fall.
-
Shooting in southwest Calgary sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the southwest on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Conservative Leader Duhaime doesn't rule out building wall along U.S.-Quebec border
The leader of the Quebec Conservative Party said Tuesday he's 'not into building walls' but at the same time doesn't want to rule out putting one up along the U.S.-Quebec border to quell the influx of asylum seekers.
-
Meet Julie Bellerose: the Quebecer who deflected an asteroid
On Monday, Quebecer Julie Bellerose was at the controls of a space probe that deflected an asteroid in a planetary defence test.
-
PQ volunteer fired after being caught on video stealing rival's flyer
Another case of apparent sabotage is hitting the Quebec election campaign after a second video showed a party's flyer being swiped from an elector's home.
Edmonton
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
'A bad idea': Road safety concerns after Alberta cuts 2nd test for new drivers
Michele Dimitrisin has been driving on a graduated driver's license (GDL) for five years, and even though a government "red tape" slash announced Tuesday benefits her, she's a little worried about potential impacts.
-
Edmonton councillors support spending $170M on new bike lanes by 2026
An additional 100 kilometers of bike lanes could be built in the Alberta capital after city councillors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favour of pushing a massive addition forward.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
Northern Ont. residential school survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game Friday
As part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Dolores Naponse will throw the first pitch when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox.
-
North Bay parents, school bus company concerned over illegal school bus passing trend
Every afternoon, Natalie Pouliot waits to pick her two children up at their bus stop. She has witnessed cars passing the bus illegally and is always worried that something will happen.
London
-
Voters never gonna give him up? Can Van Meerbergen 'Rickroll' to re-election?
Fair tactics, dirty politics or just an election prank? Ward 10 incumbent Paul Van Meerbergen confirms that he no longer controls the website address listed on some of his election signs.
-
Drivers complaining about bike-safe intersections get no sympathy from council
They may frustrate some drivers, but there’s no slowing the installation of more intersections with cement curbs that protect cyclists. On Tuesday, Councillor Michael van Holst’s push to consider alternative designs fell flat.
-
'Not a great look': Sign on student house during Homecoming prompts neighbour complaints
The sign, a bed sheet with purple paint referencing female genitalia, hung outside a window on the front of a house on Lexington Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon during Homecoming festivities, upsetting neighbours of the quiet street. This, as London police release information pertaining to the policing efforts during Homecoming weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
-
FortWhyte Alive kicks off donation-matching campaign to fund $35M expansion
FortWhyte Alive is taking its next step in its $35 million expansion by officially launching a new fundraising campaign.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, 2022.
-
Major retailers call for tax refund for international tourists
A group of major Canadian retailers is asking the federal government to re-implement a Visitor Tax Refund in an effort to boost tourism and invigorate the Canadian economy.
-
A small street in Stittsville is going big for Halloween
It is just over a month until Halloween and some have already begun decorating, but one street in Stittsville is getting a head start in a big way.
Saskatoon
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.
Vancouver
-
Ward system becoming more likely for Vancouver
Vancouver is the only major Canadian city without a ward system, but that may not be the case for long after two of the leading mayoral candidates advocated for a change.
-
Business improvement group calls for aid while more Vancouver stores deal with broken windows
At a time when more shops are dealing with broken windows in Vancouver, a group representing business improvement associations across B.C. is calling on the province to do more to help.
-
Leaked chat logs show OneCity volunteer brainstorming ways to discredit political rivals
A Vancouver political party has parted ways with a volunteer after chat logs emerged showing him brainstorming ways to spread rumours and innuendo about people he views as political opponents.
Regina
-
Regina resident frustrated with delays in sidewalk repair caused by project backlog
A Regina resident is expressing frustrations about a city repair project on his property that has been ongoing for the past year.
-
11-year-old cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: Regina police
An 11-year-old boy was significantly injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Unintentional error': City of Regina apologizes after flags honouring residential school survivors hung upside down
The City of Regina issued an apology on Tuesday after flags raised to honour residential school survivors were hung upside down.
Vancouver Island
-
'The stakes are massive': Housing remains top issue ahead of Vancouver Island municipal elections
Fewer than three weeks before municipal elections, housing continues to dominate many campaigns on Vancouver Island. Ross Crockford, a journalist with Focus Magazine, says while housing is always a big issue at the municipal level, it's bigger than usual this year.
-
Former VicPD reservist convicted of sexual offence involving youth
A former Victoria police reserve member has been convicted of a sexual offence involving a youth in the early 1990s. Aaron Plater has been convicted of one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose while he was leading a youth cadet program, and his victim was a member of that program.
-
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs postpone rally at B.C. legislature that opposes Coastal GasLink pipeline
A large protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in B.C. that was originally scheduled to take place outside the province's legislature buildings has been postponed, according to organizers. Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs were originally scheduled to lead the rally on Tuesday afternoon.