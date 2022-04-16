Grade 7 students make blankets for Cape Breton nursing home

You could say the Easter Bunny came early Thursday at Maple Hill Manor nursing home in New Waterford, N.S.

Grade 7 students at Breton Education Centre made lap blankets as a home economics project.

Thursday was delivery day.

"We worked around six weeks on it,” said student Lilly Parris.

Fellow student Josh MacNeil said it felt good to give.

“Because some of the people in this home maybe weren't able to have any visitors to give them anything,” said MacNeil. “It's just a nice Easter gift for them."

The blankets were designed with Cape Breton tartan — and recipients were tickled pink.

"It's marvelous,” said nursing home resident Monica Binder. “I never thought I'd ever get something like this. It's beautiful. For the children making this, it's something."

The students' teacher says they turned a grant from the Nova Scotia Health Authority into a class project they called 'Sew Loving,’ adding that the real lesson learned went beyond the curriculum.

"Their sewing skills, but also how to work together and get something done,” said Grade 7 teacher Corrine Pinhorn.

Staff at Maple Hill Manor said Thursday was the first time in more than two years that they were able to welcome students into the building.

"This is really good for their mental health too, to get them out into the community,” said Pinhorn.