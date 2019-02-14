

CTV Atlantic





Eight-year-old Destiny LeBlanc was born with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects her ability to speak and move.

Destiny requires a wheelchair to get around. While a new one is covered every five years, she outgrew hers in just three.

“Her old wheelchair was starting to get too small for her and it wasn't that comfy anymore,” says Destiny’s classmate Alexa Savoie.

Destiny’s classmates at Ecole Abbey Landry in Memramcook, N.B. decided to work together to help raise funds to purchase a new wheelchair. The students collected pull tabs from aluminum cans and exchanged them for cash, but it didn’t stop there.

“There were hockey tournaments and they gave us the money, golf tournaments and they gave us the money, a school dance,” says student River Gallant.

“We sold lemonade and we raised a lot of money for her,” says student Audrey Richard.

The original goal was to collect $500 dollars, but the staff and students at Ecole Abbey Landry far exceeded that amount.

“In the end, we collected $10,628,” says teacher Linda LeBlanc.

Destiny's mother, Danika LeBlanc, was overwhelmed by the support – not only from the students, but people all across Canada who were inspired to chip in as news spread across social media.

“I guess I always knew the kids liked Destiny, loved Destiny, but to see them come together, that was an experience on its own,” says Danika.

It took just six months to raise the funds and now, thanks to her friends, Destiny is sitting comfortably in her new wheelchair.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker