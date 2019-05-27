

CTV Atlantic





A man is dead after his vehicle left the highway in New Denmark, N.B., on the weekend.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 108 shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the vehicle left the highway and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 56-year-old Grand Falls man was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, but police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.