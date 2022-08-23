Grand Manan Island's only bank to close for good Wednesday
The only bank branch on a New Brunswick island will close for good Wednesday.
The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, notified customers of its plans to leave Grand Manan in January.
The bank’s two automated banking machines will be removed from the branch by 8 a.m. Wednesday. The branch itself will be open for an hour Wednesday morning, closing at 11 a.m.
Gregg Russell, a village councillor, says he doesn’t know why the bank is only open for an hour on Wednesday.
“It makes about as much sense as everything else Scotiabank has done to Grand Manan,” he says.
Russell says a couple dozen vehicles were at the branch on Tuesday for its final full day.
Grand Manan residents held rallies both on and off the island in an attempt to change Scotiabank’s decision, citing concerns from convenience to public safety.
In a statement late Tuesday, Scotiabank says it has made a donation towards the creation of a “digital café” on Grand Manan, to support those who may have challenges with online banking.
Previous statements from the bank say the decision came from a review of customer numbers in market areas along with an assessment of how customers are doing banking.
Scotiabank wouldn’t share those specific details for Grand Manan, repeatedly stating its decision to leave Grand Manan as final.
