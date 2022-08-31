'Grandparent scam' continues to target seniors despite arrests: Saint John police

Police say a group in Saint John, N.B., is using the “grandparent scam” to defraud seniors.

On Tuesday, the Saint John Police Force arrested a 19-year-old, 21-year-old, 23-year-old and a 42-year-old who were charged in court with fraud-related offences.

While the four remain in custody, police say they are still receiving reports of seniors being targeted by the scam.

According to police, a group has been calling seniors, posing as police officers, lawyers and clergy, and saying their grandchildren were in an accident or in jail and need cash.

The Saint John Police Force is asking friends or family members to reach out to seniors and warn them about the scam.

“If you receive a call of this nature, please hang up and contact the family member directly with the number that you have for them,” says the Saint John Police Force in a news release. “If the caller claims to be a police officer, hang up and call the local police to confirm the legitimacy of the call.”

In 2021, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received reports of 379 “grandparent scam” cases involving 115 victims, with more than $1.7 million in losses.

Since the start of 2022, the centre says there has been 674 cases involving 273 victims, resulting in $2.7 million in losses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTVNews.ca