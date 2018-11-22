

CTV Atlantic





A 180-year-old Fredericton home once owned by a beloved children’s author has been frequently broken into by squatters looking for shelter.

It used to be home of Mary Grannan, an author and broadcaster, but it has been empty for months.

A friend of the owner makes daily trips to the home to keep an eye on it. He’s the one who noticed the break-in and the squatters.

They kicked in a window and took up residence upstairs.

“They were in the bedroom with the door closed, sleeping,” said Brian McCarty. “And when I opened the door, I was a little upset with them that they destroyed more of the stuff in the ceilings and the light-bulb fixtures that are well in excess of a couple of hundred years old.”

McCarty says squatters have been using the home as the weather has gotten colder in recent weeks.

He says the home has been broken into six times. Each time, there is more damage.

McCarty says he caught four people trespassing this past Tuesday alone and that it was police who alerted them a while ago about the break-ins. Since then, he's taken it upon himself to check up on the property.

Since the last registered tenant left two months ago, heat and water have been turned off and disconnected from the building.

This has made the cleanup tougher each time there is damage. Water even needs to be physically brought in to flush the toilets.

Grannan gained international success, publishing 30 books, including the Just Mary and Maggie Muggins series. She also wrote more than 4,000 scripts before her retirement in 1962. She was named a National Historic Person in March.

The family home was built in 1830 by her maternal grandfather in what was known as the city's Irishtown.

Grannan lived here until her death in 1975.

In 1999, the province of New Brunswick designated it as a provincial historic building.

“It was a beautiful home at one time, it really was,” said Christine Nash of the Fredericton Public Library. “It's one thing, when you're walking downtown that, it was just part of our culture.”

The Fredericton Heritage Trust says it's working with the home's owner to try and save the idle property, though efforts have stalled.

No major changes can be made to the home, only small repairs.

The current owners are hoping for financial help from the city.

For now though, the next chapter of Mary Grannan’s 19th-century home has yet to be written.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.