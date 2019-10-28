HALIFAX -- Families of firefighters, police officers and paramedics killed on the job in Nova Scotia are now eligible for a $300,000 memorial grant from Public Safety Canada.

Provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey announced the new funding, known as the Memorial Grant Program for First Responders, at an event in Bridgewater on Monday.

"We count on first responders to be there when we need them most," Furey said in a statement, noting that the program will get all of its funding from Ottawa.

"We are pleased to partner with the federal government to provide this powerful recognition to the brave people who put themselves at risk to keep us safe and well every day," said Furey.

The grant provides a one-time, tax-free direct payment of $300,000 to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The provincial government has agreed not to tax the grant and to ensure other government payments, including income assistance, are not affected.

There are more than 1,900 police officers, 7,500 career and volunteer firefighters and 1,000 paramedics in Nova Scotia.

Scott Feener, chief of the Bridgewater Police Service, said those thousands of Nova Scotians have "difficult and demanding jobs."

"This grant program will be a welcome support to families of first responders whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice to save another and to keep their neighbours safe."

Ottawa has committed a total of $117 million over five years for the program, starting in 2018-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.