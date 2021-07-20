MONCTON, N.B. -- At the Greater Moncton SPCA (GMSPCA), the spring and summer months are better known as "baby season," with plenty of newborn critters coming into their care.

The shelter recently received 25 male and female adult rats after they were surrendered from an unfit hoarding situation. That number is expected to increase over the coming days, as many of the females are presumed to be pregnant.

"The maximum amount that we are expecting is about 140 babies. Whether that happens or not, time can only predict in the next week," says the shelter's community engagement manager, Michelle Roy.

In an effort to combat their current over-population problem, Roy says the shelter is looking for people to volunteer as fosters; helping to raise the rescued rodents until they're old enough to be adopted at eight weeks of age.

"Anybody could be a foster. There's a big myth that it could only be single people who live in houses which is totally not accurate. Fostering is a great experience for everybody it's a great experience for families, young kids usually love fostering," says Roy.

GMSPCA animal caretaker, Katelyn Martin, says fostering rats and their babies is an easier job than people think.

"I wouldn't suggest them for very young kids because they are very fragile, but they're not too hard to take care of. You have to clean the cage daily or every second day. We clean them daily here because we have so many. Clean the litter, they've got their own little litter box, and give them fresh food and fresh water," says Martin.

When you foster an animal through the GMSPCA, all necessary financial costs for care are covered by the shelter; including any medical expenses, a kennel, food, blankets, and toys.

Roy says rats often get an undeserved bad reputation and can sometimes be overlooked as potential pets.

"Most people think rats are really gross, but they're actually one of the cleanest animals. They're very clean, they're very smart. They're the animals that are the easiest to socialize and to train," says Roy.

More information on the GMSPCA foster program can be found on the shelter's website.