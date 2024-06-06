Greek Fest brings dance, music to Halifax this weekend
For Stelios Hanias, Greek dance is more than a form of movement; it’s a link to the past.
“It helps connect us to our culture,” he said at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church and Community Centre in Halifax. “Greek dance is very important for the community here in Halifax. Dance is another form of communication. It connects us to our roots and heritage.”
Hanias is one of several dancers who will be featured at the Halifax Greek Fest this weekend. The event will be filled with music, dancing, and food.
“You’ll definitely want to bring your appetite this weekend,” said Natasha Compton with the festival.”
Compton said there will be more than 100 dancers from the ages of five to 43 who will perform dances like Pentozali and Kalamatianos.
“They really take us on a cultural tour of Greece from the island to the mainland and everything in between,” Compton said. “You really get to see the different costumes and different kinds of movements and get an idea of the feeling and vibe that is Greek dancing.”
Another featured dance style is Zeibekiko, a solo form that dates backs 100 years.
“It came from Asia Minor in 1923 and it caught fire and now it’s considered one of our own,” said Akis Tsirigotis, a senior dance instructor. “It’s a dance based on emotion. One has to feel the music and be in the right mood to dance.”
Greek Fest will run from Thursday to Sunday.
More details can be found on their website.
