HALIFAX -- March is Nutrition Month in Canada, a time draw attention to the importance of making informed food choices, as well as developing good eating and exercising habits. Holidays can often be a tricky time for people to keep their healthy eating on track, so that’s why we enlisted registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman to help us whip up some fun green food just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Green St. Patrick's Day Kabobs

Ingredients:

An assortment of green veggies, like cucumber, broccoli, and green peppers.

An assortment of green fruit, like grapes and kiwi.

Directions: