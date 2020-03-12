Green St. Patrick's Day Kabobs
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:53AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:19AM ADT
HALIFAX -- March is Nutrition Month in Canada, a time draw attention to the importance of making informed food choices, as well as developing good eating and exercising habits. Holidays can often be a tricky time for people to keep their healthy eating on track, so that’s why we enlisted registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman to help us whip up some fun green food just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
Green St. Patrick's Day Kabobs
Ingredients:
- An assortment of green veggies, like cucumber, broccoli, and green peppers.
- An assortment of green fruit, like grapes and kiwi.
Directions:
- Cut the fruit and vegetables into bite sized pieces
- Thread the fruit and vegetables on the kabob
- For the top of the kabobs, cut a green pepper into rings, they will naturally look like a shamrock! For the kiwi, you can use a cookie cutter.
- Serve with a green dip!
