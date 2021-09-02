MAITLAND, N.S. -- A greenhouse grower in Maitland, N.S. is providing local flavour all year long.

River View Herbs consists of a dozen greenhouses, with rows of fresh herbs inside.

"We do basil, we do rosemary, we do cilantro, dill. We do them all," said Jamie Heimstra, owner of River View Herbs.

Heimstra and his wife bought the property two years ago. In that time, the pair says demand for fresh herbs has skyrocketed.

"Odds are, if you've eaten in a Halifax or Dartmouth restaurant, you've eaten some of our produce," he said.

According to Heimstra, the greenhouses produce 4,500 pounds of fresh herbs each week.

"A lot of people want that fresh stuff, they don’t want the import stuff that’s been on ships, planes, containers coming in," explained Heimstra.

Jorja Smith, a summer student at the farm, says she's responsible for some of the planting, weeding and harvesting.

"Having herbs that are fresh, it’s a lot better for cooking, so that’s why a lot of chefs prefer fresh," said Smith.

The farm is also growing to meet the need for fresh greens.

"We’re also upping our salad game up to about, hopefully, 300 pounds a week," said Heimstra.

It's a target they will be able to meet as easily in February as they can in September with the help of an outdoor wood furnace. Those at the farm say the furnace pumps warm water underground and into the greenhouses, helping the plants grow year round.

Heimstra says it also cuts into farm heating costs.

"We eliminated oil by 75 per cent and we heat about 35,000 ft.², which would be 10 greenhouses," he said.

