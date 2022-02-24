Greenwich fire chief blindsided by decision to close fire station
The chief of the volunteer fire department in Greenwich, N.S., says he feels blindsided and betrayed by the Municipality of the County of Kings and the council’s decision to close the community fire department.
The department has nearly 40 members, and has been operating in Greenwich since 1933, but now, has been ordered to close on April 1.
The Town of Wolfville and their volunteer fire department is now scheduled to take over fire duty for that area. The fire stations are located 4.7 kilometres apart.
Greenwich Fire Chief Jason Ripley said he was shocked when he heard the news that the county council had voted on Tuesday to close the department.
“The decision was made with no notice and no opportunity for the public to give their feedback to council prior to voting on this decision,” said Ripley. Adding that he received a call late Tuesday from the municipality’s CAO Scott Conrod, notifying him of councils vote and the decision to close the station.
Ripley said he immediately contacted the 39 volunteer fire fighters, so they could hear the news from him, instead of in the news the next morning.
“The way that it (the decision to close) came forward totally disgusted me,” said Ripley. “They wouldn’t even provide us with an opportunity to have an in-person meeting with our members to give them the news prior to sending out a media release.”
The decision to combine the Wolfville and Greenwich fire districts came from a recommendation in a fire services review, commissioned by the County of Kings to examine fire services in the area.
Peter Muttart, the mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings, says all parties were on board with the fire services review which found the Wolfville department could handle the expanded coverage area and still “meet and exceed the needs” of the community.
“It’s the right move because of the response times, because of the age of the facility in Greenwich and because of the requirement for additional high cost equipment in Greenwich,” said Muttart.
The Town of Wolfville and its fire department will need a new fire station and Muttart says the new faculty will be constructed in the next 24-months but it’s still early in the planning stages.
“I anticipate it is not likely to be in Wolfville as the present station is, but on the fringe perhaps of Wolfville which makes it more efficient for both these communities,” said Muttart.
Ripely says the Greenwich fire department responds to 100 calls per-year and the closure will impact services in the area and the community.
“Our department was always open to an amalgamation,” said Ripley. “But an amalgamation is two parties coming together equally and forming a new entity.”
“I’ve heard the language used by the municipality as a ‘unification or a merger,’ however there’s no merger here. April 1 our doors will be closed.”
Ripely says they have started a petition and are looking at potential legal action, to save the Greenwich fire department. They are holding a community meeting at the station Sunday to gather support.
