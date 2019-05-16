

A Nova Scotia man is facing impaired driving charges after his car ended up in a ditch, leaving one woman injured.

Kings District RCMP responded to the scene off Ward Road, near Greenwood, N.S., shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police the driver appeared to be impaired and one witness tried to stop him from driving.

Officers found the vehicle in the ditch, but there was no one inside.

Police found a man and woman sitting in the ditch near the collision.

Police say the man fled into the woods on foot. An officer chased him for a short distance and he was arrested without incident.

The woman also fled the scene on foot and was found in the ditch on the opposite side of the road from where police first saw the pair.

The woman was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man refused a medical assessment and was taken to the Kingston RCMP detachment for a breath test.

Police say his readings were more than twice the legal limit.

The 27-year-old Greenwood man is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, operation of a conveyance while over 80 mg%, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on July 30.