Featured
Grenade discovery closes part of downtown Fredericton for few hours
A portion of downtown Fredericton was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a resident discovered a grenade in a house.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:24PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 6:29PM ADT
A portion of downtown Fredericton was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a resident discovered a grenade in a house.
Explosives disposal experts from police and CFB Gagetown were brought in to deal with the discovery.
Police say it was an older style grenade.
It was removed for appropriate disposal, and the scene was cleared shortly after.