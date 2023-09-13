Grief grips small Newfoundland town after boat sinking leaves two dead, one missing

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

People in a small Newfoundland town are grieving the deaths of two men while waiting anxiously for news about a missing third after a fishing boat sank off the community's coast Tuesday evening.

Bob Traverse, mayor of Fleur de Lys, N.L., said Wednesday he had instructed the town clerk to open the town hall so that residents could gather there and support each other. Some people had already arrived at the local church earlier in the morning to embrace one another and wait for news, he said.

"Search and rescue and the helicopters are still out there," Traverse said. "It's pretty sad here. We've already had three deaths here this week from natural causes, and that's pretty devastating in a small town."

"We'll help each other out to get through it," he added.

RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning that a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Fleur de Lys on Tuesday evening. There were four people on board when it went down, Cpl. Jolene Garland said in an email. Two were found dead, one was rescued and one was still missing.

Garland did not have information about the identities of the people on board, but Traverse said they were all men out fishing cod.

"I imagine they were setting nets or hauling nets," he said. "I don't know what went down or what happened, but something tragic happened."

The search began Tuesday evening, and Traverse said he could hear a helicopter swooping overhead well into the night.

Fleur de Lys is home to about 200 people, according to the latest census, and is situated at the tip of Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula, along the island's northeastern coast.

The Canadian Coast Guard was not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.