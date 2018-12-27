

It is the season of giving and two of the biggest grocery store giants in our region teamed up to provide Christmas dinner on Boxing Day.

The kitchen inside the North Sydney fire hall was busy with activity as volunteers prepared everything needed to serve the community a free hot meal.

It's a tradition that continues to grow.

“I can remember when we first started, there was only 40 to 50 people,” said volunteer John Woodfine. “Now, we’re serving 200, and 300, 400 people.”

The dinner is open to everyone in the community.

There were many seniors in attendance, some of them live alone and come for the social aspect.

“The atmosphere is beautiful,” said Arthur Parsons. “The people are friendly, I can say that. Everyone is friendly here. You can mix in with anybody and they'll all be your friends.”

Eddie Orrell started the holiday tradition several years ago and with the help of Sobeys and Superstore, that tradition continues today.

Both businesses are located directly across the street from each other in North Sydney competing for business nearly all year round but not on this day.

“When we came up with the idea, we were originally going to get a bunch of people to chip in and buy it,” Orrell said. “But when I went to the Superstore and Sobeys, they both put their swords down being competition for this time of year. They said for the cause, for what it's meant to be, they were glad to supply the food for the whole meal. They share it between the two of them.”

The goal is to make sure nobody in the community feels alone this time of year.

The dinner offers people a place to go, someone to talk to, and of course a hearty meal.

Some the volunteers here, just keep coming back.

“I think it's very fitting to be able to put a smile on someone’s face and to provide a nice hot meal during the holiday season,” said Mary MacIntyre-Cormier.

North Sydney is not the only place in Cape Breton dishing out food this year.

The need is great, especially with the loss of nearly 600 jobs in Sydney. Some employees at ServiCom haven't been paid in five weeks.

“I just see meals all over the CBRM,” said Mayor Cecil Clarke. “Whether it was Loaves and Fishes, it shows not only a need, but an opportunity to come together as a community and to sit a common table and celebrate the Christmas season.”

This social gathering, and the friendship between two grocery giants, is something that many say is priceless.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.