HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged 15 people with attempted murder -- and other crimes -- in connection with a stabbing on Dec. 2 at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.

"A 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates," Halifax police said in a news release. "The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital."

On Thursday, investigators laid the following charges against the 15 individuals:

  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • attempt to commit murder
  • forcible confinement
  • aggravated assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • resisting/obtructing a peace officer

The people facing charges are:

  • 37-year-old Brian James Marriott
  • 41-year-old Kaz Henry Cox
  • 25-year-old Austin Michael Mitton
  • 32-year-old Andriko Jamal Crawley
  • 24-year-old Wesley Todd Hardiman
  • 32-year-old Colin Eric Ladelpha
  • 32-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil
  • 35-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert
  • 27-year-old Robert Victor Fraser
  • 31-year-old Matthew Francis Coaker
  • 29-year-old Kirk Kenman Carridice
  • 32-year-old Omar Orlando McIntosh
  • 40-year-old Geevan Nagendran
  • 40-year-old Sophon Sek
  • 22-year-old Jacob Matthew Lilly.

Lilly has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

The accused will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020.  Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.