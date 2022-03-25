Group of Cape Breton sledge hockey players hopes to make history with all-female lineup

A group of six Cape Breton women are trying to make history as they form an all-female sledge hockey starting lineup.

"Well, this is the first year, and I don't know of any other place that has it," said Kim Turner, a sledge hockey player and one of the starting lineup players.

The starting lineup involves six women in total -- three forwards, two defence, and a goalie.

Their ages range from middle school to middle-aged.

"We have a young girl starting this year whose in Grade 8, so she's like, 13 or 14," said Turner. "And we all play together. We all have fun together. It's a great time."

"If more people hear about it, more people will be interested and join," said Breagh Kelly, a member of the all-female sledge hockey starting lineup.

Kelly, 18, made the change from stand-up hockey to sledge hockey a couple years ago. She hopes this all-female line will help grow the game.

"When you hit a certain age, if you don't want to play rep hockey, it's hard to continue -- being a girl," said Kelly. "So, it's just been so fun being here."

The sport of hockey has had other trailblazers that have broken barriers.

Last year, the Stanley Cup Champion, Tampa Bay Lightning, iced an all-Black forward line.

Back in Cape Breton, the group of women say an all-female sledge lineup speaks volumes.

"I think it shows how wonderful the team is," said Frances Hopkins, a member of the all-female sledge hockey starting lineup. "That six females actually feel welcome here because it was pretty much all male players before."

The Cape Breton Sledgehammers and their all-female line can be seen on the ice starting Saturday at Sydney's Centre 200.

They're hosting a four-team weekend tournament and will be in the opening game when the puck drops at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

As far as a starting lineup name, the group thinks they've figured that one out.

"Well, we came up with one today. We were thinking 'The Pink Power Line,'" said Turner.