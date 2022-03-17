Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue

As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.

Mandatory masking will be lifted on Monday, including in public schools across the province, when Nova Scotia lifts all pandemic-related mandates.

The Nova Scotia Pediatric Pandemic Advisory Group released an open letter with its recommendations.

"Schools, like hospitals, provide an essential service. We need our students and educational staff to be healthy and able to attend so that all can benefit," wrote the Nova Scotia Pediatric Pandemic Advisory Group, in a news release Thursday.

The group adds masks and vaccines have been a key factor during the province's pandemic response, with proof to be effective in decreasing the transmission of COVID-19 infection.

In the news release, the group says continued masking in schools could allow it to:

assess the school impacts of cessation of mask mandates in other provinces

assess the impact of the new Omicron variant within this current COVID-19 wave

comfortably add open classroom windows as another layer of protection

protect essential workers, including health-care workers, who are parents to school age children

have more time available during which school-aged children can receive all recommended vaccines

The group also provided a list of why they believe masking should continue in schools:

the number of hospital inpatients is still high and our adult hospitals are generally over capacity

many health-care workers are still off work from infections and exposures

vaccination rates for children between 5-11 years are <80%

evidence suggests that properly fitted 3 ply masks reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission in the school setting and help decrease sick time from school

students are used to wearing masks, and there is no clear evidence they cause meaningful harm

Despite mandatory masks and other restrictions lifting in Nova Scotia, the group continues to advise the public to stay home when sick, book COVID-19 vaccinations, follow school protocols, and be prepared in case a family member becomes infected with the virus.