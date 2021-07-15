HALIFAX -- About two dozen Nova Scotia firefighters are scheduled to depart Halifax on Friday to assist with fighting wildfires that are burning out of control in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia.

In total, 23 wildland firefighters with the Department of Lands and Forestry and one agency representative will work alongside other crews to gain control of the forest fires.

The group, which is scheduled leave Halifax on July 16, will join other Atlantic Canadian firefighters to form two 17-person crews headed to Thunder Bay, Ont., and Winnipeg, Man.

One fire investigator from Nova Scotia was also sent to British Columbia last week.

"Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow for resources to be shared," wrote the province in a news release on Thursday. "The Department of Lands and Forestry will ensure proper firefighting resources are maintained within the province."

Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement – an agreement that ensures all provinces and territories will receive help if forest fires become too large to handle, with the affected province covering the costs of the jurisdictions that are sending help.