Group of youths sexually assaulted on transit bus: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) is searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a group of youths in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say a man approached the youths, who he did not know, at Halifax Transit’s Mic Mac Terminal around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The man then followed the group of youths onto a bus, according to a HRP news release.

Police say he made sexual comments and touched some of the youths in a sexual manner.

The man is described as a white, in his 40s to 50s, about five-foot-six, with short white hair.

He was wearing a black and grey-checkered jacket, a black hat and was carrying a camouflage print backpack at the time of the alleged assault.

Police have also released two photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.