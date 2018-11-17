

Hundreds of officials from around the world are attending the annual Halifax International Security Forum, which has also attracted protestors who disapprove of Canada’s role in international clashes.

Delegates from more than 70 countries are in Halifax this weekend for the 10th annual International Security Forum. They’re discussing issues like the future of defence, which in Canada, might mean a focus on cyber security.

“Elections can be interfered with, people’s personal data needs to be protected, so we need to take a much more holistic approach, cyber is going to play a very important role,” said Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

But outside the Westin Hotel, a different kind of conference was being held Saturday, as protestors gathered to voice their disapproval of Canada’s role in international clashes.

“Canada’s been participating in aggressive military exercises alongside the U.S. for many years, in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine, and there’s also the issue of Middle East peace, and the attacks on the people of Palestine by Israel,” says protestor Kevin Corkill. “How did we achieve an anti-war government? How do we have a government that says we will not use violence to resolve conflict in the world?”

But Minister Sajjan says he shares some of those same priorities.

“We’re not trying to look at everything through a military lens, in fact, what we’re trying to talk about is how do we get a better understanding of the situation, so we can make the best decisions as a government or policy makers to be able to deal with a conflict,” explains Minister Sajjan.

And some delegates from the United States agree, when it comes to looking at potential security issues.

“We should not be principally focusing on a military confrontation with China, we should be principally focusing on areas of collaboration and cooperation,” says Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

Senator Coons says the U.S. needs to repair some of its political divide, especially when it comes to its relationship with Canada.

“Canada is one of our most valued, most treasured, closest allies in the world. We share values, and we share interests,” says Senator Coons, a Democrat from Delaware. “I think it was a tragic mistake for the Trump administration to impose tariffs on Canadian exports, particularly on steel and aluminum, that had a national security basis, when Canada is our closest national security partner."

The conference wraps up Sunday with talks on the Middle East and new technologies.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.