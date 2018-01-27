

CTV Atlantic





A group of drivers banded together to rescue a seal pup that wandered onto a busy highway in Cape Breton and it was all captured on camera.

The seal was found waddling along the dividing line between a highway off-ramp and busy lane of high speed traffic on Highway 125 near Leitchess Creek, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Craig Tweedie and Jason Dawe were both among those who helped rescue the critter.

“I was thinking ‘we gotta’ get him off,” says Craig Tweedie. “We got to get him back into the water because he’s going to end up out in the middle of the road and they’re doing 100 kilometres an hours, he’s going to get killed.”

At first, the men say neither of them realized what they were seeing on the road.

“When I came upon it I saw the back tail moving, so I said ‘I’d better stop,’ so I stopped right quick because it was proceeding out to the highway,” says Jason Dawe.

After Dawe put on his four-way flashers and blocked the lane with his vehicle, they say a group of men that had accumulated got to work.

First, the men tried covering the seal with a sleeping bag, but say it didn’t work because the pup was stubborn.

“He was pretty scared,” says Tweedie. “I was trying to get the blanket close enough to him so that we could roll him onto it… he didn’t want anything to do with that. He started trying to bite the blanket and showing his teeth.”

Tweedie retrieved a car snow shovel and tried directing the animal onto the blanket. He says the seal even tried to bite the shovel.

Eventually, worried that time was running out for a safe outcome, Tweedie says he decided he had to use the shovel to roll the seal onto a makeshift tarp.

“We managed to get him onto the blanket, picked him up, carried him to the water and let him go and he took off like a scalded cat,” Tweedie says.

CTV News spoke with the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) and they said they don’t recommend taking matters into your own hands in these situations. MARS said there’s too much of a risk that a good Samaritan could be struck and killed on a roadway. In this circumstance, they advise drivers wait for police of DFO to arrive.

The rescuers say they tried calling police and natural resources, but they were worried time was running out.

"It was interesting, I’ll tell you that,” says Dawe. “It's something that you'll never see live, in front of your eyes."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.