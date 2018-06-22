

CTV Atlantic





The group fighting to stop the removal of trees from inside a downtown Fredericton park is expanding their focus.

They want the city to press pause on planned changes inside Officers' Square, saying the additions don’t honour the site’s historic nature.

The planned additions include a new permanent performance stage and skating oval.

“Really I would just like for them to leave it alone,” says resident Jill Hargrove.

A group that had been formed to prevent up to 19 trees from being removed is now calling for the city to go back to the drawing board altogether.

“The defining elements of the square was not being respected or maintained,” says Beth Biggs of the Save Officers Square group.

Says resident Lisa Paulin: “It's not just about the trees, it's about the entire environment.”

Marie Perley is with the Maliseet Advisory Committee on Archeology.

“I feel that we've been misled by the city and the province,” says Perley.

Walter Learning, the founder of Theatre New Brunswick, scoffed at the idea of a permanent performance stage being added.

“There's no need for a permanent structure that would impose itself on that beautiful square,” Learning said. “There are thousands and thousands of portable stages all over the world.”

The group is now preparing for a potential legal fight.

“We're doing as much research as we can to find some legal means to stop this,” said Biggs.

Nobody from the City of Fredericton was made available for comment today.

A city spokesman says the plan is being reviewed right now, with an eye to keeping as many trees as possible. The opposition has prompted a public meeting on the issue Tuesday evening.

The provincial government will have final approval on any plan. Friday, the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture deferred questions on the matter to Fredericton City Hall.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.