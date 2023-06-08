Group seeking court review of approval for wind farm project in northern Nova Scotia
A volunteer group in northern Nova Scotia says it is requesting a judicial review of the province's decision last month to approve a wind farm in the Wentworth Valley.
In a news release, Project Wentworth Valley says it didn't want to go to court, but the May 4 decision by Environment Minister Tim Halman left it with "no option."
Spokeswoman Heather Allen-Johnson says her group believes the minister did not take into account concerns of area residents.
Allen-Johnson says Halman failed to adequately address the project's impact on the endangered mainland moose and the community's use of the area for outdoor recreation and ecotourism.
She says Protect Wentworth Valley wants the government to establish clearer environmental assessment guidelines as it considers further development of industrial wind farms.
The Higgins Mountain project would erect 17 wind turbines between the communities of Westchester Station, Wentworth Station and Londonderry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire battles continue under heat, air quality alerts over most of Canada
The battle against hundreds of wildfires continues, as almost every jurisdiction in Canada remains under either heat or air quality warnings from the federal government. The day after what was supposed to be national Clean Air Day, dozens of alerts remain in place for unseasonable heat or smoky air quality.
'Canada dry': Climatologist Dave Phillips foresees hot, dry summer countrywide
The hot, dry conditions that are fuelling wildfires countrywide are just the beginning of what summer could look like in Canada this year, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
As bystanders screamed for help, a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
The federal government is telling Canada's broadcasting regulator to exclude individual social media creators in the regulations to implement the government's new online streaming law.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to reach Norway
Norwegian officials said the smoke from Canadian wildfires that has enveloped parts of the U.S. and Canada in a thick haze is expected to pour into Norway on Thursday.
Trans, non-binary students under 16 in N.B. need parental consent for pronoun changes
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, multiple injured in 8-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont.
One person is dead, and at least eight others have been injured, after an multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday morning.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Smoke in Toronto to get worse Thursday with air quality set to plummet
Toronto's air quality will get worse before it gets better as smoke from Canada's wildfires lingers in the city.
-
European family turfed from long-term Airbnb in Toronto to test renters’ rights
A European family who says they were evicted from their long-term Airbnb rental in Toronto last week has sparked a precedent-setting fight.
Calgary
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen in Woodbine
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teenage girl last seen in Woodbine last month.
-
Man on mobility scooter hit by truck in northeast Calgary intersection
Police say a man on a mobility scooter has life-altering injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a northeast Calgary intersection on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfires: fierce fight in Normetal as flames within 500 metres of municipality
Quebec's wildfire fight is focused today in the province's northern region where flames have reached the doorstep of a municipality of roughly 800 people.
-
Ontario man charged with first-degree murder in killing of Claudia Iacono outside Montreal salon
An Ontario man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.
-
These Quebec municipalities should be on alert for rabid raccoons and other wildlife
The Quebec Ministry of Environment (MELCCFP) is warning residents south of Montreal to report any animal suspected of having rabies, particularly raccoons.
Edmonton
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
1 hospitalized in 156 Street, 118 Avenue crash
One person was hospitalized after a crash in northwest Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
-
Here's what you need to do before you leave your house in a forest fire-prompted evacuation
Thousands of Canadians have had to leave their homes in several provinces over the last few weeks due to forest fires. Luckily, there are steps you can take to protect your property, both prior to an evacuation and during.
-
Two arrested after Sudbury students attacked with bear spray, pellet gun
There was a scary incident Wednesday morning at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury. Two people wearing masks attacked students with bear spray and at least one was shot by a pellet gun.
London
-
Power out in parts of Exeter
Police, fire and Hydro One are currently on scene attempting to restore power — there is no estimated time for restoration.
-
Man assaulted with baseball bat and knife
According to police, the victim was hit with a baseball bat and then a woman cut the victim with a knife.
-
Truck fire southwest of London, driver nowhere to be found
A pickup truck went up in flames around 9 p.m. on Deadmans Road near Westdel Bourne. The truck had gone off the road coming to rest near a tree.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged in connection to crash that sent two officers to hospital
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left two Winnipeg police officers with serious injuries.
-
Manitoba trustee suspended over posts targeting LGBTQ2S+ community, division says
A Manitoba school trustee has been suspended over social media posts the division says targeted the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
'Canada dry': Climatologist Dave Phillips foresees hot, dry summer countrywide
The hot, dry conditions that are fuelling wildfires countrywide are just the beginning of what summer could look like in Canada this year, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
Ottawa
-
Air quality in Ottawa improves briefly, haze expected to return Friday
Smoke and haze from wildfires cleared over Ottawa-Gatineau on Thursday, allowing outdoor recreational programming and activities to resume. Officials warm the smoke and haze could return on Friday afternoon.
-
Bear spotted in Kanata neighbourhood 'safely placed in a cage', police say
Police received a call about a bear sighting in the 500 block of Woodchase Street, near Breckenridge Crescent, at approximately 9 a.m.
-
Year-over-year home sales in Ottawa up 6 per cent in May
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says home sales were up six per cent in May 2023 compared to a year prior, marking the first year-over-year unit sales volume increase since early last year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon property taxes could see 13 per cent hike as city confronts $75M revenue gap
Significant property tax hikes may be needed to cover a funding shortfall, according to City of Saskatoon administration.
-
Saskatoon builder looking to flip abandoned homes to first time buyers
A Saskatoon man wants to play matchmaker for the unloved homes in the city.
-
Can face masks help protect you from wildfire smoke? Health expert explains
An official recommendation to wear a mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke is being echoed by health experts as plumes of smoke make their way across parts of Canada, causing poor air quality.
Vancouver
-
Argument between 2 men in downtown Kamloops turns violent: RCMP
An argument between two men in downtown Kamloops on Wednesday allegedly resulted in a violent assault.
-
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service announces pricing, launch timing
The new passenger-only ferry service between Vancouver and Nanaimo, Hullo, has announced that it will begin operations this summer.
-
Woman taken to hospital after being shot in the foot in East Vancouver: BCEHS
A woman was shot in the foot in East Vancouver Wednesday night after an alleged fight near a small encampment.
Regina
-
Here's what Regina's mayor says could be done to fix the underpass flooding issue
Flooded underpasses have been a common occurrence in Regina this spring with several thunderstorms dumping heavy rain on the city, but Mayor Sandra Masters says several solutions are in the works to help prevent further flooding.
-
'Bury the hatchet': No reprimand for Regina city councillor who violated confidentiality bylaw
Regina city councillors decided on Wednesday to not impose sanctions or corrective measures on Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens for a violation of the city’s confidentiality bylaw.
-
Sask. drilling company fined $56,000 after serious injury
A drilling company must pay $56,000 in fines after a worker was seriously injured.
Vancouver Island
-
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service announces pricing, launch timing
The new passenger-only ferry service between Vancouver and Nanaimo, Hullo, has announced that it will begin operations this summer.
-
Showers likely for southern B.C., as wildfires cut air quality, challenge control
For the first time this year, air quality advisories are posted for part of Vancouver Island and a large section of the Lower Mainland as smoke from several wildfires wafts over the region.
-
Extended highway closure expected due to wildfire near Port Alberni
There's no end in sight for the closure of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island – the only highway leading to the communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet – due to a wildfire burning in the area.