Group seeking court review of approval for wind farm project in northern Nova Scotia

The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island