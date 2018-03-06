

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Supporters of a former Somali child refugee facing deportation are calling on the Nova Scotia government to intervene on his behalf.

The group, which includes Abdoul Abdi's sister Fatuma Abdi, held a news conference today at the provincial legislature.

They say Abdi's case demonstrates the need for a review of the treatment of black children in Nova Scotia's child welfare system.

Abdi, who never received Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia, was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.

When asked during question period whether the province would advocate against Abdi's deportation, Community Services Minister Kelly Regan would only say the province has been in contact with federal officials.

Premier Stephen McNeil later said the province only clarified that it provides children under its care with a myriad of options, including information about citizenship.