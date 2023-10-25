Growing calls for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

It's only two and a half weeks in, but the latest Middle Eastern war feels like it's gone on much longer, and increasingly there are calls for a ceasefire to help those who need aid.

"I think there's a lot of conversations going on now about the need for humanitarian pauses," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Israel says it's doing everything it can to destroy Hamas in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and keep Palestinians out of harm's way.

"When this is over, the people of Israel will rebuild their communities, and the people of Gaza will no longer live under Hamas tyranny," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu Wednesday.

The war is a frequent topic at Chef Abod Cafe and Catering, which specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine.

The namesake chef - a Syrian by birth - says Middle Eastern customers tend to support Palestine, but Canadians tend to be sympathetic to both sides.

"Both (are) honest people, they are dying for no reason because of the government decisions," said Abdul Kader Sadieh, the chef and owner.

Demonstrations in support of Palestinians have been ramping-up around the world, and there's also mobilization online.

"I'm seeing a big difference from prior conflicts," digital anthropologist Giles Crouch told CTV News Wednesday.

"This time, what I'm seeing is Maritimers and Canadians as a whole are drawing a line between Hamas and the citizens of Palestine," said Crouch, adding the distinction is having a major impact on public perception and the overall narrative.

"It really makes it harder for Israel to justify going in and carpet bombing Gaza and innocent citizens, versus going in in a proportionate response against Hamas as an organization," said Crouch.

Local Palestinian advocates note the suffering there has gone-on for generations.

"You realize history didn't begin on October 7th," said Judy Haiven, a retired professor of Management at Saint Mary's University, and a founding member of Independent Jewish Voices Canada.

"I understand that's its terrible a thousand Israelis were killed, and it's terrible that up to six thousand Palestinians have been killed, but I've actually been there. As a Jew, I've been on tours and I've seen the West Bank, and I daresay most Canadians who've gone to Israel have never bothered to go to the West Bank, and see how the Palestinians live," said Haiven, who also writes a blog.

"It's a bit vacuous for the Israelis to say they have every right to defend themselves, because in a Settler/Colonial situation, like the occupation of the West Bank in Jerusalem and Gaza, those people also have every right to defend themselves, against incursions, against the kind of brutality that they've been suffering with for at least 75 years."

The Atlantic Jewish Council admits the aid is needed, but until there are guarantees vital commodities like fuel won't being used as weapons, it simply can't happen.

"Yes, I am all for aid," said executive director Yoram Abisror.

"But that has to be verified."

Abisror says it is important the aid goes into the right hands.

"If it goes to the hands of Hamas - especially the fuel that everybody's talking about - generators in the hospitals, we see the pictures in the hospitals, we see the same TV, don't misunderstand me: nobody wants to see those pictures, including us. It's horrible," said Abisror.

"But nobody's sure it will go the right hands."

Fundamental differences keeping two sides at war, as the world calls for peace.